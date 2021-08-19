9.9 feet tall unique statue of Dr. Ambedkar unveiled
August 19, 2021

Yalandur: A unique fibre-made 9.9 feet tall statue of the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a sitting posture has been unveiled at Honnur village in taluk yesterday. 

This is said to be special in the entire south India. The 9.9-foot tall statue has been placed on 4.3 feet pedestal and it is on the lines of the statue at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. The artists from Andhra Pradesh have created this statue. A total of Rs. 15 lakh has been spent on lighting, park and other arrangements.

Speaking after unveiling the statue, KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said the maximum number of statue of Ambedkar had been created only after Lord Buddha in the globe. The statue at Honnur village has been the biggest in Chamarajanagar district. More than installing the statue the people must always follow his preaching and ensure a good education for their children.

A lot of residents of Honnur village were educated and working in top posts in Government. Along with this, blind believes are also prevailing. In the name of village festival, people spend a lot of money. Instead, the same money must be used to educate their wards.

Dr. Shivakumar, IAS trainer, said they had planned for many years to install Dr. Ambedkar’s statue in the village and it became a reality due to the co-operation of one and all.

Former MLAs S. Jayanna, G.N. Nanjundaswamy and S. Balaraju, Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji of Urilingapeddi Mutt, retired IAS Officer H. Basavaiah, Gram Panchayat President T.N. Radha and others were present.

