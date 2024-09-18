Wayanad family killed as tipper hits bike near Gundlupet

September 18, 2024

Gundlupet: A couple and a seven-year-old child from Kerala were killed on the spot, when a tipper vehicle rammed into the bike they were riding on Sultan Bathery Road on the outskirts of Gundlupet yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanesh (42), his wife Anuja (37) and their son Ishan Krishna (7), all residents of Wayanad in Kerala.

At about 3 pm yesterday, they were proceeding on their bike (KL-03-E-5197) from Wayanad to Gundlupet when a tipper vehicle (KA-11-B-8497), carrying stones and rocks from Kuthanur Quarry, rammed into the bike and dragged all the three for about 200 metres killing them on the spot.

Police said that the tipper driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner under the influence of alcohol resulting in the tragedy.

Circle Inspector Parashivamurthy and staff visited the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and arrested tipper driver Govinda.

Town Police, who have registered a case, have shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital Mortuary besides informing the kith and kin of the deceased about the tragedy.