Wayanad family killed as tipper hits bike near Gundlupet
News

Wayanad family killed as tipper hits bike near Gundlupet

September 18, 2024

Gundlupet: A couple and a seven-year-old child from Kerala were killed on the spot, when a tipper vehicle rammed into the bike they were riding on Sultan Bathery Road on the outskirts of Gundlupet yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanesh (42), his wife Anuja (37) and their son Ishan Krishna (7), all residents of Wayanad in Kerala.

At about 3 pm yesterday, they were proceeding on their bike (KL-03-E-5197) from Wayanad to Gundlupet when a tipper vehicle (KA-11-B-8497), carrying stones and rocks from Kuthanur  Quarry, rammed into the bike and dragged all the three for about 200 metres killing them on the spot.

Police said that the tipper driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner under the influence of alcohol resulting in the tragedy.

Circle Inspector Parashivamurthy and staff visited the spot, conducted mahazar, registered a case and arrested tipper driver Govinda.

Town Police, who have registered a case, have shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital Mortuary besides informing the kith and kin of the deceased about the tragedy.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching