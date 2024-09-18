Study of Mysuru’s heritage buildings on: Dr. Shalvapille Iyengar

September 18, 2024

Mysuru: Dr. Shalvapille Iyengar, Chairman of Department of Studies in Research in Ancient History and Archaeology, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has said that a study of heritage buildings of Mysuru is being conducted to achieve sustainability in the construction of buildings, using naturally available materials and a blend of conservative style aided by modern technology.

He was delivering the keynote address at a seminar on the topic ‘Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Royal Charter Day,’ organised by The Institution of Engineers India (IEI), Mysuru chapter, on account of 57th Engineers Day celebrations, as part of the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, at its S.P. Bhat Hall, on JLB Road in the city recently.

According to the findings of a study, the buildings constructed using modern technology, cement and concrete can last only for 40 years. It is very rare that the buildings made of cement and concrete complete a century, but won’t be fit for living and any other activities. But the buildings constructed in lime and mortar have a life for at least 300 years, said Iyengar, quoting the observations recorded in the study.

The moment one speaks of engineering, Civil Engineering comes to mind. Most importantly, the heritage buildings of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s era flashes before one’s eyes. If Mysuru had a sea, it would have been definitely a tourist attraction. But even without a sea, Mysuru is popular worldwide, for its heritage buildings and history that have been attracting tourists in hordes.

The tradition and culture associated with the city is yet another reason to attract the tourists. The credit goes to the legacy of rulers, especially Nalwadi and the engineering fraternity, who should be duly remembered, said Iyengar.

In the last 10 years, Taj Mahal was the top tourist destination in the country, which has been now surpassed by Mysore Palace, becoming a number 1 tourist attraction in the country, he said.

Iyengar said, both Nalwadi and Sir MV should be duly remembered for their enormous contributions. It was only after Visvesvaraya joined Mysore province, that the place witnessed rapid progress. It was due to Visvesvaraya again that, the engineering sector of Mysuru deployed innovative ideas and modern technology.

