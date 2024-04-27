Mass copying in exam: KSOU orders probe

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With alleged malpractices reported during final year MA (Mass Communication and Journalism) exam conducted by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at one of its examination centres at Laggere in Bengaluru, the University has formed an enquiry committee to probe into the matter.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse said that he had received complaints about the alleged malpractice during the exam and based on which a committee had been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Based on the Committee’s report a decision on conducting re-examination would be taken along with initiating disciplinary action against those involved,” he said.

It is alleged that the students were seen copying openly using their mobile phones while writing their exams between Apr. 16 and 24 with no invigilators present at the exam hall. Further, it is believed that the invigilator left the exam centre after distributing question papers and returned only a few minutes before the deadline to collect the answer scripts.