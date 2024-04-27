MP Sreenivasa Prasad’s health is stable: Ex-MLA

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The health condition of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad is stable and there no need for his supporters to believe rumours being spread about his health, said former Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of party workers to discuss on the voting pattern in Nanjangud BJP Office, Harshavardhan said that his father-in-law Prasad was being treated at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru and added that a few miscreants were spreading rumours about his health which had panicked Prasad’s supporters and friends.

Stating that Prasad’s health condition was stable, Harshavardhan expressed confidence about the veteran politician returning home strong and healthy soon.