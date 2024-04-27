Officials dressed in special attires attract voters
News

Officials dressed in special attires attract voters

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: While the top women officers including Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer created voting awareness in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency created in a unique way  by draping a specially ordered hand woven silk sarees with a message requesting the voters to cast their franchise, the officials at various polling booths in Nanjangud coming under the Chamarajanagar LS seat followed the footsteps of their higher officials by dressing in traditional attires to welcome the voters at the polling booths yesterday.

While the men officials wore traditional dhotis, shirts and Mysore peta at the Ethnic Polling Booth in Tandavapura and Hullahalli, the women officials were draped in pink sarees to welcome the women voters at the Sakhi polling booths.

Meanwhile, the officials at the Tribal Booth in Bankahalli were seen wearing crowns made using feathers and tying green leaves around their waists.

Women members of self-help groups at Sinduvalli village Panchayat came dressed in similar looking sarees to cast their votes and be a part of the Festival of Democracy.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching