Officials dressed in special attires attract voters

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: While the top women officers including Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer created voting awareness in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency created in a unique way by draping a specially ordered hand woven silk sarees with a message requesting the voters to cast their franchise, the officials at various polling booths in Nanjangud coming under the Chamarajanagar LS seat followed the footsteps of their higher officials by dressing in traditional attires to welcome the voters at the polling booths yesterday.

While the men officials wore traditional dhotis, shirts and Mysore peta at the Ethnic Polling Booth in Tandavapura and Hullahalli, the women officials were draped in pink sarees to welcome the women voters at the Sakhi polling booths.

Meanwhile, the officials at the Tribal Booth in Bankahalli were seen wearing crowns made using feathers and tying green leaves around their waists.

Women members of self-help groups at Sinduvalli village Panchayat came dressed in similar looking sarees to cast their votes and be a part of the Festival of Democracy.