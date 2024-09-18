‘Talakad Gangas started Dasara, not Vijayanagar kings’

September 18, 2024

Mysuru: Gangas of Talakad are the inspiration behind Mysuru Dasara and not Vijayanagara Kingdom of Hampi, said Historian Dr. Talkad Chikkarangegowda.

Presiding over the two-day national seminar on ‘Ganga Dynasties and Contributions to Karnataka Society and Culture’ organised by Department of History Studies and Research, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Muktagangothri, here recently, Chikkarangegowda said that the studies of the copperplates manuscripts belonging to Ganga Dynasty have shown that the Gangas celebrated Navarathri and Dasara after hearing the lecture of architect Shashidhar Chikka.

“I have been giving a live commentary on Jumboo Savari for over a decade now. However, none of the historians had presented their views as Shashidhar Chikka. Henceforth, we can confidently say that Mysuru Dasara is inspired by Gangas of Talakad and not the Hampi for which relevant proofs have been provided by the researcher,” he said.

Calling for an excavation of Ganga King Sripurusha in Talakad, Chikkarangegowda mentioned that experts might find some evidences about the dynasty.

“There have been two excavations held in the region since 1990, of which a report has been submitted. However, filing the report in Kannada language would be useful for people to understand the contributions of Gangas and there is a need for a further detailed study of the Talakad Gangas,” he added.

A detailed study of the manuscript shows that there is picture of caparisoned elephants which symbolises victory celebrations similar to that of Jumboo Savari. “People belonging to Talakad Ganga Dynasty might have apprised the Vijayanagara dynasty of celebrations which was celebrated as Dasara later to be passed on to Mysore Wadiyars,” said Chikkarangegowda.

Later, speaking during the valedictory, former MLC D. Madegowda said that it was important to let the people know the fact of Talakad Gangas being responsible for the Dasara.

“People including myself had thought the Navarathri celebrations was passed on from Vijayanagara Kingdom to Mysore Wadiyars. But, Shashidhar Chikka during his lecture has enlightened about Talakad Gangas being responsible for Dasara celebrations,” he said.

KSOU Registrar Prof. K.B. Praveen, Department of History Studies and Research Chairman Dr. D.C. Ramegowda, Historian Prof. M.V. Srinivas, Psychiatrist Dr. B.N. Ravish and others were present.