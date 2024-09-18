Khata for prime land near Kuvempu Trust on Kalidasa Road: Mysuru DC issues show-cause notice to MCC Commissioner
News, Top Stories

Khata for prime land near Kuvempu Trust on Kalidasa Road: Mysuru DC issues show-cause notice to MCC Commissioner

September 18, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has issued a show-cause notice to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, demanding an explanation regarding the illegal Khata registration to a family for 10 acres of land worth crores of rupees, located adjacent to the Kuvempu Trust on Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram.

On Sept. 15, Star of Mysore published a report titled “Efforts to Grab 10-Acre Prime Land Exposed – Khata Process Completed in One Month; Cancellation Within a Day,” which led to the DC’s action.

The notice requires the MCC Commissioner to submit a report within three days of receipt. Action will be taken against the MCC officers responsible for granting the land to the family without proper record verification and subsequently cancelling the allocation after the illegality was publicly exposed.

K.S. Shivaramu, President of Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike, highlighted this issue and demanded strict action against the officials involved in the illegal processing of Khatas for the prime land along Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram, which was cancelled within just one day.

Khata registration in one month

The MCC had no record of this prime land. Yet, within a month, Khata registration was granted after Tulasamma and her family from Nachanahallipalya, Mysuru, applied on July 2, 2024, for 10 acres under Hinkal Survey No. 155.

The following day, the MCC issued a public notification seeking objections. With none reported, the MCC expedited the Khata process. Records cited a Tahsildar’s Grant Certificate from Aug. 20, 1963, land conversion on Aug. 20, 1966, and an MCC letter from June 24, 1988.

READ ALSO  Collect taxes from areas having civic amenities: MLA Nagendra

Despite the lack of MCC records, the Joint Khata for the 10 acres was completed in the names of Tulasamma and her family — Jayalakshmi, Bhagyamma, R. Ganesh, R. Mahadeva, R. Dinesh, Padma, and Suresh — on Aug. 6, 2024. MCC officials processed the Khata due to the absence of public objections.

Illegality comes to light

However, on Sept. 5, Jayakumar from Kurubarahalli applied for the Khata’s cancellation, deeming it illegal. The MCC swiftly cancelled the Khata the next day, citing the need for further verification.

Records submitted by Tulasamma included a Form-1 and Tahsildar’s Grant Certificate issued to G. Ramaiah on Aug. 26, 1963, for 10 acres under Hinkal Survey No. 155, with land conversion on Aug. 20, 1966. The MCC cancelled the Khata pending verification of these documents by competent authorities.

Officials fail to verify

It is shocking that the MCC, responsible for verifying record authenticity, had no files related to this prime land. Despite this, Khatas were issued within a month of the application due to the lack of public objections. These rapid developments have sparked suspicions of a major scam.

According to authenticated records (1971 to 2000), the land in Hinkal Survey No. 155 is listed as Government property. Following a Government Order, the land was later allotted to the Kuvempu Trust, though the Trust never officially alienated it.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching