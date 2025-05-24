Day Care Chemotherapy Centre starts functioning at District Hospital

May 24, 2025

CM dedicates 16 Day Care Chemotherapy Centres across State virtually.

Karnataka reports average of 70,000 cancer cases per year.

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally inaugurated 16 District Day Care Chemotherapy Centres (DCCC) including the one at the District Hospital premises, at Metagalli on KRS road in city yesterday.

Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Centre at a ceremony organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Health and Family Welfare Department at the hospital premises, from where he virtually inaugurated the remaining 15 centres in other districts.

The Centre here, having 20 beds, has been set up in association with Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah went around the facility and enquired the health of the patients.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said, Karnataka stands second after Tamil Nadu in the country in cancer cases. On an average, 70,000 cancer cases are being diagnosed among people in the State in a year. Most of the patients had to go to Kidwai in Bengaluru for the treatment, which not all can afford. Even though the medicine is available for curing cancer, it comes with a high price, due to which, those who cannot afford, die in the later stage.

Considering the issues plaguing such cancer patients, the Day Care Chemotherapy Centres have been opened in 16 districts (barring Mysuru Centre having 20 beds, the other 15 centres have 10-beds). Though it had been announced in the State budget 2024-25, it was not possible to implement for some reasons in the same financial year. With the opening of these Centres, 60% of cancer patients can undergo Chemotherapy in their respective places, said Siddaramaiah.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MLA K. Harishgowda, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, National Health Mission Director Dr. Naveen Bhat, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.

MRI facility, NIMHANS unit next

Explaining further, CM Siddaramaiah said, to decentralise Bengaluru as the health hub in the State, steps are also being taken to provide adequate medical facilities at respective districts. With Mysuru having highest population after Bengaluru, all types of medical facilities required are being provided here.

Recently, the State Cabinet has approved Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility to be provided at the District Hospital here. As announced in the previous year budget, an unit of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) will be established in the city. Besides, dialysis service is being provided to those suffering from kidney ailment at 240 centres in the State, added Siddaramaiah.