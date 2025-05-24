MUDA dissolved, MDA takes charge
News, Top Stories

MUDA dissolved, MDA takes charge

May 24, 2025

Minimal role of Legislators in Mysuru urban planning in a bureaucrat-driven structure

Mysuru:The State Government has officially dissolved the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and effective May 23, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has come into existence.

The newly constituted Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has been modelled on the lines of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), significantly altering the structure and functioning of its predecessor, the MUDA.

Unlike the MUDA Board, which had as many as 14 Legislators as members, the MDA Act provides for the inclusion of only one MLA. This marks a major shift in the balance of power, from elected representatives to bureaucrats.

The MDA will be predominantly run by officials. Even technical experts, such as those specialising in Vastu, will be appointed directly by the Government, with no provision for elected representatives to influence appointments.

Under MUDA, meetings were convened only after seeking approval from influential elected representatives, including MLAs and MLCs. In contrast, MDA meetings can now be called at the discretion of officials, significantly reducing the role of Legislators in decision-making.

Previously, MUDA agendas often reflected the personal and political interests of elected members. With officials now firmly in control of the MDA, such practices are expected to be curbed, signalling a shift towards a more bureaucratic and structured governance model.

Official notification

K. Latha, Under Secretary to the Government in the Urban Development Department (Development Authority and Urban Planning Services), issued an official notification yesterday confirming the development.

READ ALSO  Policemen who faced Veerappan forced to live with snakes, scorpions: MUDA takes up clearing of bushes, weeds at Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘B’ Zone Layout

As per the Mysuru Development Authority Act, 2024, which comes into effect from May 23, 2025, the MUDA stands dissolved under Section 85(1) of the Act, with immediate effect, stated the notification.

The notification states that following the Governor’s assent on May 13, 2025, the dissolution of MUDA was formalised under Section 85(1) of the Act. Following the decision taken during the Cabinet Meeting Item No. C.398/2025, the Government has issued a separate order operationalising the newly constituted Mysuru Development Authority.

Instructions have been issued to update all official materials, including signboards and letterheads, to reflect the new name — Mysuru Development           Authority (MDA).

Following the receipt of the order, MDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan and Secretary P.G. Prasannakumar promptly initiated the renaming process. A temporary nameplate bearing the new designation was installed last evening and tenders will soon be invited for the installation of a permanent signboard.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching