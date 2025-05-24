MUDA dissolved, MDA takes charge

May 24, 2025

Minimal role of Legislators in Mysuru urban planning in a bureaucrat-driven structure

Mysuru:The State Government has officially dissolved the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), and effective May 23, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has come into existence.

The newly constituted Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) has been modelled on the lines of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), significantly altering the structure and functioning of its predecessor, the MUDA.

Unlike the MUDA Board, which had as many as 14 Legislators as members, the MDA Act provides for the inclusion of only one MLA. This marks a major shift in the balance of power, from elected representatives to bureaucrats.

The MDA will be predominantly run by officials. Even technical experts, such as those specialising in Vastu, will be appointed directly by the Government, with no provision for elected representatives to influence appointments.

Under MUDA, meetings were convened only after seeking approval from influential elected representatives, including MLAs and MLCs. In contrast, MDA meetings can now be called at the discretion of officials, significantly reducing the role of Legislators in decision-making.

Previously, MUDA agendas often reflected the personal and political interests of elected members. With officials now firmly in control of the MDA, such practices are expected to be curbed, signalling a shift towards a more bureaucratic and structured governance model.

Official notification

K. Latha, Under Secretary to the Government in the Urban Development Department (Development Authority and Urban Planning Services), issued an official notification yesterday confirming the development.

As per the Mysuru Development Authority Act, 2024, which comes into effect from May 23, 2025, the MUDA stands dissolved under Section 85(1) of the Act, with immediate effect, stated the notification.

The notification states that following the Governor’s assent on May 13, 2025, the dissolution of MUDA was formalised under Section 85(1) of the Act. Following the decision taken during the Cabinet Meeting Item No. C.398/2025, the Government has issued a separate order operationalising the newly constituted Mysuru Development Authority.

Instructions have been issued to update all official materials, including signboards and letterheads, to reflect the new name — Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

Following the receipt of the order, MDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan and Secretary P.G. Prasannakumar promptly initiated the renaming process. A temporary nameplate bearing the new designation was installed last evening and tenders will soon be invited for the installation of a permanent signboard.