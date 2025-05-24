Brand Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap:  MP Yaduveer slams State’s deal with Tamannaah Bhatia‘
News

Brand Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap:  MP Yaduveer slams State’s deal with Tamannaah Bhatia‘

May 24, 2025

Actress has no cultural or historical connection to Karnataka’

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has strongly objected to the Karnataka Government’s decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap produced by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Tamannaah Bhatia is the new brand ambassador for the soap brand for two years, and the deal is worth Rs. 6.20 crore. Calling the move “illogical and irresponsible,” Yaduveer questioned the rationale behind choosing a non-Kannadiga actress who, he said, has no cultural or historical connection to Karnataka.

Mysore Soaps and Detergents Limited (MSDL), a Government undertaking founded in 1916 by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, has long been a symbol of Kannada pride. The brand is operated by KSDL, a State-run enterprise.

“For over a century, this soap has been a household staple for Kannadigas. Appointing someone unfamiliar with Kannada heritage undermines the very identity of the brand,” said the MP in a press release.

Yaduveer also criticised the State Government for spending Rs. 6.2 crore on the endorsement deal with Tamannaah. “Why was this money not used to honour and promote talented Kannada artistes?” he asked, accusing the Congress-led government of ignoring Kannada pride and sentiment.

“If a brand ambassador was truly necessary, there are several celebrated Kannada actresses who could have represented the product more authentically and meaningfully,” he added.

Demanding immediate revocation of the appointment, Yaduveer said, “The Government must cancel this contract and prevent wastage of public money. While it announces guarantee schemes worth thousands of crores, it has consistently failed to deliver. Now, it must stop prioritising non-Kannada actors over local talent.”

READ ALSO  Yaduveer hits the road to meet party workers, voters in Kodagu

The statement has sparked renewed debate over cultural representation and responsible spending by public sector institutions in Karnataka.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching