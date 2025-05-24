Brand Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap:  MP Yaduveer slams State’s deal with Tamannaah Bhatia‘

May 24, 2025

Actress has no cultural or historical connection to Karnataka’

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has strongly objected to the Karnataka Government’s decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap produced by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Tamannaah Bhatia is the new brand ambassador for the soap brand for two years, and the deal is worth Rs. 6.20 crore. Calling the move “illogical and irresponsible,” Yaduveer questioned the rationale behind choosing a non-Kannadiga actress who, he said, has no cultural or historical connection to Karnataka.

Mysore Soaps and Detergents Limited (MSDL), a Government undertaking founded in 1916 by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, has long been a symbol of Kannada pride. The brand is operated by KSDL, a State-run enterprise.

“For over a century, this soap has been a household staple for Kannadigas. Appointing someone unfamiliar with Kannada heritage undermines the very identity of the brand,” said the MP in a press release.

Yaduveer also criticised the State Government for spending Rs. 6.2 crore on the endorsement deal with Tamannaah. “Why was this money not used to honour and promote talented Kannada artistes?” he asked, accusing the Congress-led government of ignoring Kannada pride and sentiment.

“If a brand ambassador was truly necessary, there are several celebrated Kannada actresses who could have represented the product more authentically and meaningfully,” he added.

Demanding immediate revocation of the appointment, Yaduveer said, “The Government must cancel this contract and prevent wastage of public money. While it announces guarantee schemes worth thousands of crores, it has consistently failed to deliver. Now, it must stop prioritising non-Kannada actors over local talent.”

The statement has sparked renewed debate over cultural representation and responsible spending by public sector institutions in Karnataka.