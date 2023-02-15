MUDA Adalat: 50 queries get on spot solutions

February 15, 2023

Authority Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar tells officials to act on grievances; Next Adalat on Feb. 28 at 3 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: Confusion prevailing over the allotment of one site to two persons, delay in issuing title deed and khata by the officers and several other issues were raised during Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Adalat held yesterday.

At the Adalat chaired by MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar, one Mellahalli Ramakrishna brought to notice that a site has been allotted to two persons (including Ramakrishna), with the documents made in the names of both the parties, creating a lot of trouble. Though frequent appeals have been made to the officers to clear the confusions, nothing has fructified, he explained.

MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, who grasped the gravity of the issue, directed the officers to consider it as a special case and act by thoroughly checking the documents to identify the source of lapses and find a solution. A report should be submitted after allotting the site, he added.

Veena of Chamundeshwari Railway Layout complained that “Despite instructions by Lokayukta and MUDA Commissioner, the officers are delaying the issue of Khata.”

Reacting to the query, Somashekar directed the officials not to delay the khata issuance, except those having legal complications. In case of any issues, back note should be issued, than forcing the grievance holders run from pillar to post.

Following an application by a resident of Kesare related to title deed, Somashekar who went through, directed the officials to act.

While one K. Girish requested for a certificate authenticating the documents related to site, another named B. Mahadev requested for allotting site under the quota of senior citizens. S. Shivakumar of Jayanagar complained about the delay in returning the deposit amount remitted while applying for a site, despite applying thrice. For which, MUDA Secretary assured to direct the officials concerned to release the deposit amount.

Sheela S. Gupta of Srirampura requested for the issue of title deed as she has been finding it difficult to sell her property due to the delay in issuing the document.

Of the total 70 applications that came in during the Adalat, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar acted on disposing 50 applications on the spot. Besides, the officers were told to act on more complaints raised regarding the delay in issuing Sale Deed and Completion Report (CR). MUDA Members S.B.M. Manju, Lakshmidevi, K. Madesh, Chikkavenkatu, G. Lingaiah, MUDA officers and staff were present.