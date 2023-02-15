CESC for revision of power tariff at Rs.1.46 per unit

February 15, 2023

Industrialists, small scale sector oppose hike at KERC hearing

Mysore/Mysuru: Power consumers, cutting across various categories including domestic and industrial, have rejected the proposed power tariff appeal filed by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

At a public hearing organised by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall this morning, consumers urged the KERC to dismiss the CESC appeal to hiking the power tariff by Rs.1.46 per unit across all slabs for the financial year 2023-2024.

The hearing was conducted by KERC Chairman P. Ravikumar, assisted by members H.M. Manjunath and M.D. Ravi.

Every year, Electricity Supply Companies (ESComs) have to approach the KERC for a revision of tariff. Once the petitions are received from all ESComs, KERC fixes date for public hearings. Today, the hearing was held in the Mysuru region.

Following the hearing, the KERC will now hear other ESComs and send a proposal to State Government with its recommendations. With Assembly elections around the corner, sources said that the Government may not implement the new tariff as it might anger the voters. It will be up to the new Government to implement a hike.

As the hearing began, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told KERC that CESC was facing a deficit of Rs. 1,049.74 crore. He said that 146.45 paise per unit across all slabs will help CESC overcome the losses and streamline the distribution network.

However, responding to the presentation made by CESC MD, people and representatives of the industries said that CESC was covering its own inefficiencies and burdening consumers.

Representatives of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mysore Industries Association (MIA), KIADB Industrial Area Manufacturers’ Association (KIAMA), Hebbal Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (HIEMA) and domestic consumers sought the dismissal of the CESC petition that seeks a hike.