CESC for revision of power tariff at Rs.1.46 per unit
News, Top Stories

CESC for revision of power tariff at Rs.1.46 per unit

February 15, 2023

Industrialists, small scale sector oppose hike at KERC hearing

Mysore/Mysuru: Power consumers, cutting across various categories including domestic and industrial, have rejected the proposed power tariff appeal filed by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

At a public hearing organised by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall this morning, consumers urged the KERC to dismiss the CESC appeal to hiking the power tariff by Rs.1.46 per unit across all slabs for the financial year 2023-2024.

The hearing was conducted by KERC Chairman P. Ravikumar, assisted by members H.M. Manjunath and M.D. Ravi.

Every year, Electricity Supply Companies (ESComs) have to approach the KERC for a revision of tariff. Once the petitions are received from all ESComs, KERC fixes date for public hearings. Today, the hearing was held in the Mysuru region.

Following the hearing, the KERC will now hear other ESComs and send a proposal to State Government with its recommendations. With Assembly elections around the corner, sources said that the Government may not implement the new tariff as it might anger the voters. It will be up to the new Government to implement a hike. 

As the hearing began, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told KERC that CESC was facing a deficit of Rs. 1,049.74 crore. He said that 146.45 paise per unit across all slabs will help CESC overcome the losses and streamline the distribution network.

However, responding to the presentation made by CESC MD, people and representatives of the industries said that CESC was covering its own inefficiencies and burdening consumers.

READ ALSO  CESC public grievances meet tomorrow

Representatives of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mysore Industries Association (MIA), KIADB Industrial Area Manufacturers’ Association (KIAMA), Hebbal Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (HIEMA) and domestic consumers sought the dismissal of the CESC petition that seeks a hike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching