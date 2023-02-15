‘40% commission’ has sunk deep into people’s mind: Dr. Moily

February 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily has said “The controversy surrounding 40 percent commission (the alleged practice of seeking commission for the works awarded to contractors) Government has deeply ingrained in the minds of people of the State.”

Participating in a media interaction organised by Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavana this morning, Moily who also heads the Manifesto Committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), said that “however, the similar allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, berating the then Congress Government in the State headed by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah as ’10 percent commission government’ fell flat, as he failed to come out with substantial documents to prove the charges.”

Claiming that Congress is the only party to take a cudgel against corruption, Moily said “It was during my tenure as Union Minister for Law that the Lokpal was implemented, preceding the introduction of Lokayukta by Congress led Government.”

The Central Government is making persistent efforts to introduce Uniform Civil Code in the country, but it is impossible. The country has varied rules suiting respective regions and hence it is difficult to implement the proposed Uniform Civil Code by the Central Government, he added.