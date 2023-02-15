My fight is for Kannada, not on any officer of Mysore University: Pratap Simha

February 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha has blamed the Registrar of the University of Mysore (UoM) V.R. Shylaja for being ‘troublesome’ in setting up of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) at Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, under the pretext of seeking legal opinion before handing over the Mansion.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Simha said “Even though the University Syndicate has made a decision, they (varsity authorities) are just wasting time. Does this mean, there is no sanctity for Syndicate decision,” asked Simha. “My fight is for Kannada and not against any official of the University,” he added.

“With elections expected anytime, who will give the funds? Though Kannada has got Classical Language status, the fund can be expected only when the research activities are undertaken. It’s not my personal work, but the work of Kannada,” he lashed out.

If the Varsity has granted a space for CESCK, it will take the reputation of the Varsity a notch above. The Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion will also be saved, said Simha.

“Take the photos of the Mansion and seek the opinion of the people on whether to repair the building or not,” said a peeved MP.

Kannada is not just a language as it has its own culture with the essence of folklore. The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada is ready with its plans to foster Kannada further and evolve as a model facility. The Varsity authorities should extend their cooperation. If they are not interested in nurturing the language, I will leave it to their fate, rued MP Simha.