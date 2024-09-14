Sudha Murty allays fears on AI, robots hitting jobs

September 14, 2024

UoM Prasaranga’s Kannada Encyclopaedia 10th and 13th volumes released

Mysuru: The revised editions of 10th and 13th volumes of Kannada Encyclopaedia, published by Prasaranga, the publication division of University of Mysore (UoM), was released by Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty at Senate Hall in Crawford Hall here this morning.

The first copy of the revised volumes of encyclopaedia was presented to K.T. Veerappa, former Director of Prasaranga. Sudha Murty touched the feet of Veerappa, who during his 16-year stint at Prasaranga, had enormously contributed to Kannada literature.

Later participating in the interaction organised with the gathering, Sudha Murty, also an author of several novels, shared her views on the questions posed to her.

Like computer…

To a relevant question on the growing fad for Artificial Intelligence (AI), robots and other new age technologies, that have sparked the fears of affecting jobs in the future, Sudha Murty recalled that there were similar apprehensions when computers hit the market.

The least a computer can do is programming, but doesn’t have any heart like a human being. But, it is too early to elaborate further on AI, with the study still on about its future consequences, added Sudha Murty.

Hubby must support wife

She also felt that every husband should support his wife’s success. A woman handles various roles, juggling between home and office. Whenever somebody speaks in negative, we should not lose heart, but have to move on.

Social media

“Social media has both good and bad qualities. Some had predicted on social media that I would become the President of India,” said Sudha Murty.

The hard work requires skill to succeed, irrespective of possessing various degrees. We should never compare our children with others, she said in her advise to the parents.

About Infosys

“When Infosys was started, we did not have any political influence, except for hardwork that came in handy,” said Sudha Murty, underlining the message to the gathering.

Gen next

English, as a language has multiple advantages, but we should never forget Kannada. It is said that, the next generation will resort to free life, without a caring a hoot for elders. We should not bother about whatever the people say. It is only the parents who should be integral to us, advised Sudha Murty.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath and Registrar V.R. Shylaja were present.