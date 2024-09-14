Violence during Ganesha idols procession: Normalcy returns to Nagamangala town

September 14, 2024

Prohibitory orders to end at midnight

Nagamangala: Normalcy has returned to Nagamangala town which witnessed violence during the Ganesha idols procession on Sept. 11.

Commercial establishments, which had remained closed for two days, fully reopened today, along with schools and colleges, under tight Police security. Prohibitory orders, however, will remain in place until midnight on Sept. 14 (today).

A peace meeting involving leaders from both communities took place today ahead of Eid-Milad festival on Monday (Sept. 16).

Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Nagamangala MLA, chaired the meeting.

Yesterday, Diwakar, one of the 52 individuals arrested in connection with the violence, was taken to Kyatamaranahalli in Mysuru to attend his father-in-law’s funeral, after the Police secured Court’s permission. He was later shifted to jail after the funeral.

Diwakar’s wife has blamed the Police for her father’s death, stating that he suffered shock following her husband’s arrest. She claimed the Police had assured that Diwakar would be released if he was not caught on video during the violence, but he was jailed regardless.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Sene State President Manjunath criticised the Police for prohibiting the Ganesha idols processions after the violence.

He also condemned the restrictions on drums, DJs and the directive to immerse Ganesha idols before Eid-Milad, accusing the Congress Government of hurting Hindu sentiments.