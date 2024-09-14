Violence during Ganesha idols procession: Normalcy returns to Nagamangala town
News

Violence during Ganesha idols procession: Normalcy returns to Nagamangala town

September 14, 2024

Prohibitory orders to end at midnight

Nagamangala: Normalcy has returned to Nagamangala town which witnessed violence during the Ganesha idols procession on Sept. 11.

Commercial establishments, which had remained closed for two days, fully reopened today, along with schools and colleges, under tight Police security. Prohibitory orders, however, will remain in place until midnight on Sept. 14 (today).

A peace meeting involving leaders from both communities took place today ahead of Eid-Milad festival on Monday (Sept. 16).

Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Nagamangala MLA, chaired the meeting.

Yesterday, Diwakar, one of the 52 individuals arrested in connection with the violence, was taken to Kyatamaranahalli in Mysuru to attend his father-in-law’s funeral, after the Police secured Court’s permission. He was later shifted to jail after the funeral.

Diwakar’s wife has blamed the Police for her father’s death, stating that he suffered shock following her husband’s arrest. She claimed the Police had assured that Diwakar would be released if he was not caught on video during the violence, but he was jailed regardless.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Sene State President Manjunath criticised the Police for prohibiting the Ganesha idols processions after the violence.

He also condemned the restrictions on drums, DJs and the directive to immerse Ganesha idols before Eid-Milad, accusing the Congress Government of hurting Hindu sentiments.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching