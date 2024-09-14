Hold MUDA meetings: CREDAI
Hold MUDA meetings: CREDAI

September 14, 2024

Mysuru: As the MUDA scam continues to unravel more irregularities, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Mysuru Centre, has issued a stern warning, threatening to move the Court if the temporary ban on MUDA’s general meetings is not lifted.

Addressing a press meet yesterday, CREDAI Mysuru President D. Srihari expressed deep concern over the ban, stating that it has severely hampered the development of layouts, causing significant inconvenience to the public and developers.

He emphasised that, according to Urban Development Department norms, MUDA general meetings should be held monthly. However, these meetings have been suspended for over three months following uncovering of large-scale alternative site allotment scam, disrupting the work of land developers and delaying site allotments for buyers.

Srihari clarified that, aside from the sites under investigation, all other layouts under MUDA’s jurisdiction, as well as private layouts approved by MUDA and other competent authorities, are fully compliant with legal procedures.

He pointed out that private developers adhere to stringent legal processes, consulting expert lawyers, reviewing decades-old land records, obtaining necessary approvals from various departments, and ensuring all dues are cleared before acquiring land for residential developments. Additionally, buyers take extra precautions by conducting thorough legal checks to ensure all transactions are legitimate.

“In this context, the focus should not solely be on the alleged illegal site allotment,” Srihari said. “The Urban Development Department should also prioritise approving new layouts and housing projects, releasing sites in ongoing developments, and clearing remaining sites in completed projects that have obtained NOCs.”

Urging the Government to resume MUDA general meetings as per standard practice, he said that prompt action would help boost investments in Mysuru’s rapidly growing residential, industrial and commercial sectors.

CREDAI office-bearers K.N. Ravishankar, Muralidhar, Harish Shenoy and Madhu were also present at the press meet.

