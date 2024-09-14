Non-functional traffic signals, women’s security discussed at MGP meeting

September 14, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) addressed several pressing issues affecting the city at the recent monthly meeting held at its office on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri.

Members brought attention to a report from Star of Mysore that highlighted the dysfunctional traffic signals. ASI Murali from the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station informed that the maintenance of traffic signals across Mysuru had been outsourced to a private firm.

However, due to the firm’s negligence, several signals have become non-functional. He assured the attendees that the issue had been reported to higher authorities and would soon be resolved.

Regarding concerns about traffic Policemen using cell phones while on duty, the Police clarified that officers are not permitted to engage with their phones during duty hours. They further added that any written complaints on the matter would be addressed, with senior officers ensuring action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty.

Footpath encroachment

When an MGP member raised concerns about the encroachment of footpaths on prominent roads and junctions by street vendors, V.V. Puram Inspector Vivekananda clarified that the Police are not responsible for dealing with footpath encroachments. He advised that the issue should be directed to the MCC Commissioner.

Inspector Vivekananda pointed out that the MCC has issued licences to street vendors under specific conditions and that it is the MCC’s responsibility to manage and clear such encroachments. The Police, he added, are only involved in providing security during encroachment clearance drives.

Need for creating public awareness

In response to questions about rising crimes, traffic violations, and other issues, the Police emphasised the urgent need for widespread public awareness on online fraud, cyber crimes and fake property records and transactions.

MGP member Vasu highlighted that traffic problems are causing delays for school children and severe inconveniences for the working class and Government employees. He pointed out the issue of haphazard vehicle parking along roads and traffic junctions, which disrupts smooth traffic flow.

Security of women

Bhanu Prashanth raised concerns about security of women in Paying Guest (PG) accommodations. Noting that there are over 120 girls’ PG accommodations in Saraswathipuram alone, she requested that the Police organise a meeting with PG owners to discuss improving security and safety for residents.

In response, the Police assured that they are committed to providing security for women but noted that they cannot intervene in every situation. They suggested that MCC authorities should inspect PG accommodations to ensure compliance with safety and security regulations.

MGP members Dr. Renu Agarwal, Srishaila Ramannavar, Shobha Sambashivam, Joseph, M.R. Onkaraiah, KVK Naidu, P. Rakesh, B.S. Somashekar, Manohar, G. Sridhar, Venkatesh, M. Anjum and V.S. Sethuram were present at the meeting.