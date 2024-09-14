Tent school for Mahouts’ kids
September 14, 2024

Mysuru: The temporary school, popularly known as Tent School, set up by the Department of Public Instruction to ensure that the children of Mahouts and Kavadis of Dasara elephants who camp for nearly 2 months for the grand annual festival, receive uninterrupted education during their stay in the city, has begun on a full scale in the Palace premises.

The school has 25 children of Mahouts and Kavadis. M.D. Srikantaswamy has been the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) while S.K. Manjula has been functioning as the Nodal Officer for the school, which is functioning under the guidance of Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Javaregowda and  Block Education Officer (South) C.N. Raju. Classes are being held from 1st to 10th standards, with Noor Fathima as the Head Mistress and Mouseen Taj and Divya Priyadarshini as teachers.

The children are being  taught under Nali-Kali model with  a conducive atmosphere for learning.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is providing free meals to the children. The classes are conducted from 9.45 am to 3.30 pm daily.

