Mass immersion of Ganesha idols from Mysuru at Srirangapatna

September 14, 2024

Mysuru: The Ganesha idols, installed by various pro-Hindu organisations in the city, were taken out in a mammoth procession and immersed at Cauvery river in Srirangapatna on Friday.

The Sarvajanika Ganesha Visarjana Samiti had organised the procession, that was accompanied by various cultural troupes.

The Ganesha idols, installed in various places of Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency here, were brought in a procession to Ganesha Temple at Veerangere, via Fountain Circle.

After performing puja at Ganesha Temple, the idols were taken in a procession through Ashoka Road to reach Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises at Mysore Palace North Gate.

The Ganesha idols from RSS office Madhava Krupa on JLB Road here, were taken in a procession via RTO Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Gun House Circle and B.N. Road to Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises.

The cultural troupes, performing Dollu Kunita, Kamsale, Puja Kunita and several others, along with the devotees, dancing to the DJ music, added colour to the procession. The saffron flags were waved throughout the procession, along with the bursting of fire crackers.

Following a formal programme at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, the idols were taken in a procession for mass immersion through D. Devaraja Urs Road to Srirangapatna.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Hindu Jagaran Vedike leader Lohit Urs, Dharmik Pratishtana’s Charan, Rudramurthy, Chetan, Manjunath, BJP leaders and hundreds of pro-Hindu activists took part in the procession.

‘Symbol of harmony’

The mass immersion of Ganesha idols is a symbol of harmony, with the Lord sending a message of unity. India is the country that united the world, without resorting to bombing and threatening with a gun. Now, India has emerged as a country that lends a helping hand to other nations, true to the phrase ‘World is A Family.’ India is the only country, that represents religious equality. Wishing good for others and living among all, is the true meaning of religion, which is practiced in Hindu religion, true to the message of Lord Ganesha. — Manohar Matad, Convener of Devasthana Samvardhana Samiti