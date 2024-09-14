High Court provides relief to original MUDA site owner

September 14, 2024

Mysuru: In a fresh twist to MUDA scam, a man who legally purchased a MUDA site from the original allottee, who had been compensated by MUDA with one-third of the land on the grounds that the remaining land was not acquired, has secured relief from the High Court.

Case details

Devaiah and Chikkadevaiah, owners of a parcel of land in Sathagalli, had mutually agreed to give away 1.12 acres of land under Sathagalli Sy. No. 37/1 to MUDA at a rate of Rs. 20,000 per acre. The land was officially handed over to MUDA on Feb. 12, 1986.

However, two women, Puttamalli and Manchamma, later filed a petition claiming a share of compensation, naming Devaiah, Chikkadevaiah and MUDA as respondents in the case.

The Munsiff Court, which heard the case, stayed the payment of compensation, a fact disclosed by MUDA on Sept. 3, 2018, in response to an RTI application. The order indicated that the land acquisition was complete, with only compensation payment remaining pending.

Subsequently, MUDA developed the Sathagalli First Stage Layout on the land and distributed sites. Meanwhile, Srinivas from K.G. Koppal entered into a mutual agreement with MUDA, offering 4 acres of land in Sathagalli Survey No. 29.

In return, MUDA allotted Site No. 315 in Sathagalli First Stage to Srinivas, and the site was registered in his name at the MUDA Sub-Registrar’s Office on Jan. 25, 2003, through a sale deed. The Khata Registration and Revenue entries were completed at MUDA on Feb. 10 of the same year.

After securing the records for his allotted site, Srinivas sold the site to Riyaz Pasha of Kalyanagiri on June 30, 2003. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) subsequently registered the Khata in Riyaz Pasha’s name on Oct. 10, 2003.

Several years later, when Riyaz Pasha planned to build a house on site, he was shocked to discover that someone else claimed to have purchased the site from one Shylaja. Disturbed by this revelation, Pasha filed an RTI application to obtain records related to his site from MUDA.

MUDA magic

In a meeting held on May 28, 2005, MUDA decided to return one-third of the land to Chikkadevaiah and Maraiah after it was discovered that MUDA had developed a layout on land under Sathagalli Survey No. 37/1 without properly acquiring it.

During a subsequent meeting on Dec. 24, 2011, MUDA resolved to divide the land under Survey No. 37/1, creating a new Survey No. 37/5. A resolution was passed to approve a map for the formation of 13 sites on 17 guntas of land in the new survey number. The map approval for these 13 sites was granted on April 9, 2012.

However, according to RTI information obtained by Pasha, Site No. 315, which MUDA had allocated to Srinivas from K.G. Koppal, was situated on the same land approved for the formation of the 13 sites. Despite multiple visits to MUDA by Pasha seeking resolution, no progress was made.

Unable to find a solution, Pasha filed a petition in the High Court last year. The Court ruled that Site No. 315, which MUDA sanctioned to Srinivas and was later sold to Riyaz Pasha, was legally valid and in order.

The Court’s ruling has provided relief to Pasha, who had been distressed over the ownership issues related to his site. The judgement affirmed that the site rightfully belonged to Pasha, who had legally purchased it from Srinivas with clear documentation.