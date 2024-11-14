Survey numbers missing in MUDA-approved layout plans 

November 14, 2024

Justice P.N. Desai Commission reprimands officials on their style of functioning, tarnishing MUDA image

Mysuru: The One-Man Justice P.N. Desai Commission, investigating the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 ratio site allotment scam, has sternly reprimanded officials after it was revealed that the layout plans approved by MUDA for residential purposes lacked specified survey numbers for the land.

Justice Desai visited the MUDA office on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and according to sources, expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of MUDA officials, particularly in the land records section, where the survey numbers of the lands were found to be missing from the records of many approved layouts.

Four months ago, the State Government set up the Inquiry Commission led by retired High Court Justice P.N. Desai to investigate major irregularities in MUDA’s 50:50 ratio compensatory allotments, incentive schemes, and alternative site distributions.

During a full day of records inspection on Nov. 12, in the presence of officials, it was discovered that the approved residential layout plans did not include the survey numbers of the respective land though this is a standard and mandatory practice.

As a result, Justice Desai strongly reprimanded officials from the Urban Planning, Engineering, Site Allocation Departments and the office of the Special Land Acquisition Officer at MUDA.

For the MUDA Office, Justice Desai and his assistants brought along necessary written information and a list of sites related to the overall scam, reportedly instructed officials to provide clarifications on the points observed.

Justice Desai questioned officials from the Urban Planning and Engineering Divisions about the absence of survey numbers for the respective land in the layout approvals granted by MUDA to private developers, real estate entrepreneurs, builders and various housing cooperative societies. He pointedly remarked, “Doesn’t this further substantiate the allegations of the site allocation scam in MUDA?”

Tarnishing MUDA image

Sources revealed that Justice Desai pointed out that Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of Mysuru had meticulously planned the city’s development and established the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) with the noble intention of providing sites to the poor and middle-class residents.

Later, the CITB became MUDA and sites were distributed in accordance with the regulations under the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act.

He then questioned, “But what have responsible officials like you done within such a prestigious institution? In an ironic twist, it has been reported that by granting valuable premium sites in developed layouts to ineligible individuals in an arbitrary manner, you have tarnished the integrity of this institution and embarrassed the Government,” the Commission observed.

Seeks documents, evidence

According to sources within MUDA, the Commission’s Chairman chided MUDA officials for their actions. After issuing these instructions, he demanded that the information and relevant documents regarding individuals or organisations that submitted applications for residential layout approval be submitted to the Commission, along with the justification from the officials who approved such plans without including the survey numbers of the land.

He emphasised that this information should be sent to his Bengaluru Office within 24 hours, (by Nov. 13). Additionally, Justice Desai sought a comprehensive report of the observations made during his review and insisted that appropriate responses, along with supporting documents, be provided to the Commission.

Interestingly, after Justice Desai’s visit and questioning sessions on Tuesday, MUDA officials were holed up inside the MUDA Office even on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being in Mysuru since morning, officials from various Departments of MUDA remained engaged at their Office, collecting documents for Justice Desai without leaving their sections. Typically, when the CM is in Mysuru, top MUDA officials are seen around him or at his programme venues, ensuring the smooth functioning of VIP events.

Six-month deadline

Even by late Wednesday evening, MUDA officials continued working on this task. The Commission, which has set up its office in a section of Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru, is conducting the inquiry at an accelerated pace, as it is required to submit a report on the site scam to the Government within the stipulated six-month time-frame.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate and Karnataka Lokayukta are also investigating the approval of 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi and several others, as per the High Court’s directions, under the 50:50 ratio.

Justice Desai Commission, Lokayukta and ED investigation reports are expected to be completed very soon. According to credible sources, there is no doubt that MUDA officials, members, influential public representatives and intermediaries will find their names embroiled in the scam worth thousands of crores of rupees.