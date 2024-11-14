‘Priority for girl children’s education’

November 14, 2024

Chief Minister lays foundation for various works of Maharani’s Colleges costing Rs. 219 crore

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, the Government is giving more priority towards the education of women, to eliminate discrimination in the society, as the vested interests were depriving education to the women for several centuries, like the way shudras were ill-treated in the society.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after laying foundation for various works at the estimated cost of Rs. 219 crore including Maharani’s Women’s Science and Arts College’s Hostel Building and Science College’s new building, costing Rs. 170 crore under Housing Department and Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College’s 3rd and 4th floors and Hostel’s 3rd floor works, costing Rs. 49 crore under Public Works Department, at a programme organised by the College and Technical Education Department at Maharaja’s PU College Grounds yesterday.

Revolutionary Basavanna provided access to education for women in 12th century, while Dr. B.R. Ambedkar provided Right To Education (RTE) in the Constitution. The Government has chalked out several programmes to make women self-reliant, akin to the saying in Kannada ‘Hennondu Kalithare Shaaleyondu Teredanthe’ (If a woman becomes literate, it is like opening a school). Women should make judicious use of the schemes and become cent percent educated. Especially, they should be imparted scientific education, imbibing moral values and humanitarian qualities in them. Along with teaching the syllabus, the teachers should teach philosophy to practice secularism and get rid of superstition, said Siddaramaiah in his call to the students.

The Government is committed towards providing quality education to girl children, so that everybody should avail higher education and try to make contributions to the society. The students should understand the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, as the reading of the preamble gives a glimpse of the rights and responsibilities enshrined in the same, asserted Siddaramaiah.

He also commended girl children for making a mark in every field, especially in the academic and industrial sectors.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, MLAs Tanveer Sait and K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Dr. D. Thimmaiah and others were present.