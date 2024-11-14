Maharani’s students urge CM for Indira Canteen

November 14, 2024

Mysuru: The students of Maharani’s Arts College for Women urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to build Indira Canteen at the premises of either Arts College or Science College on JLB Road for the benefit of the students.

The students aired their grievance in this regard to CM Siddaramaiah, when he was returning after participating in the foundation laying ceremony for various works, organised at Maharaja’s PU College Grounds in city yesterday.

The students told the CM, there were about 8,000 girl students in the college, with majority of them travelling from rural areas. “While we are benefited through Shakti Scheme (that provides for free travel for women in KSRTC buses), several of the students are facing problem related to the lunch in the afternoon. If the popular Indira Canteen that was introduced during the previous tenure (of Siddaramaiah as CM) was opened at the college premises, it will be helpful to thousands of students,” they said.

Besides, basic infrastructural facilities should be provided suiting the number of students strength at the college, by building additional number of toilets and drinking water arrangements. Scholarship should also be provided on time, they demanded.

Siddaramaiah, who gave a patient hearing to the woes of the students, assured to take suitable action after going through their demands.