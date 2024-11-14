Maharani’s students urge CM for Indira Canteen
News

Maharani’s students urge CM for Indira Canteen

November 14, 2024

Mysuru: The students of Maharani’s Arts College for Women urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to build Indira Canteen at the premises of either Arts College or Science College on JLB Road for the benefit of the students.

The students aired their grievance in this regard to CM Siddaramaiah, when he was returning after participating in the foundation laying ceremony for various works, organised at Maharaja’s PU College Grounds in city yesterday.

The students told the CM, there were about 8,000 girl students in the college, with majority of them travelling from rural areas. “While we are benefited through Shakti Scheme (that provides for free travel for women in KSRTC buses), several of the students are facing problem related to the lunch in the afternoon. If the popular Indira Canteen that was introduced during the previous tenure (of Siddaramaiah as CM) was opened at the college premises, it will be helpful to thousands of students,” they said.

Besides, basic infrastructural facilities should be provided suiting the number of students strength at the college, by building additional number of toilets and drinking water arrangements. Scholarship should also be provided on time, they demanded.

Siddaramaiah, who gave a patient hearing to the woes of the students, assured to take suitable action after going through their demands.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching