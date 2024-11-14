MUDA site scam: Ex-MUDA Chairman Marigowda appears before ED

November 14, 2024

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into the MUDA 50:50 alternative site allotment scam, questioning former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda this morning.

This follows yesterday’s grilling of former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and current Raichur MP G. Kumar Naik, as well as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s personal assistant, Dinesh Kumar (C.T. Kumar). Marigowda, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, appeared at the ED’s Shanthinagar office in Bengaluru in response to a summons. The investigation is focused on the alleged illegal allocation of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi.

Sources indicate that Marigowda, who primarily speaks Kannada and lacks proficiency in English and Hindi, may require a translator to facilitate communication with ED officials during the questioning.

Complainants Snehamayi Krishna and Gangaraju said that the ED will summon a translator during Marigowda’s questioning. This measure is aimed at ensuring clarity in both the questions posed and the responses provided. Marigowda recently resigned from his position as MUDA Chairman, officially citing health reasons. However, insiders suggest that he was compelled to step down, taking moral responsibility for the scam.

Additionally, it is reported that the CM’s supporters began criticising Marigowda, accusing him of exacerbating Siddaramaiah’s troubles by writing two letters to the MUDA Commissioner that outlined details of the 50:50 site allotment scheme.