Children make merry

November 14, 2024

Mysuru: It was fun and frolic for children in city this morning as they visited Chamundi Hill, Mysuru Zoo, Mysore Palace and Dasara Exhibition Grounds which offered them free entry as part of ‘Chacha’ Nehru or former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s 135th birth anniversary celebrations, which is being celebrated as Children’s Day today.

Children from the urban and rural places thronged the popular destinations along with their friends. A large number of students were seen in front of the Zoo to gain entry. Their IDs were checked before being let into the Zoo. Children were seen having fun watching exotic birds and animals housed in the Zoo.

Meanwhile, at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, children were welcomed with cucumbers, groundnuts and oranges by the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA). Children visited various stalls and Food Park before they visited the amusement park which offered 50 percent discount on tickets. Children were also seen dancing to some of the popular Kannada songs along with KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, who also shook his legs.

Later, speaking to Star of Mysore, Ayub Khan said that the KEA had ensured that the children had a good time during their visit to the exhibition and added that cucumbers, oranges and groundnuts were distributed to promote a healthy diet.

The KEA also held health camp at the venue with help of various city hospitals. Personnel were deployed at various locations to ensure the safety of children. Meanwhile, children were also seen visiting Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill. While boys preferred climbing the steps, girls enjoyed the free bus service.

Meanwhile, children visiting the Mysore Palace were welcomed with roses at the entrance by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

The children, who went around Palace, were mesmerised by magnificent structure and enjoyed viewing various artifacts, weapons, gifts given to erstwhile Kings among others kept on display. Those accompanying the children explained to them about the Wadiyar Dynasty and their contributions to the development of the then princely Mysore State.