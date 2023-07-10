Will MUDA hear their pleas at least now?

July 10, 2023

Lalithadrinagar (North) has 500 plus sites, but only two have built house; basic amenities elude them still, with repeated pleas to authorities going unheard from six years

Mysore/Mysuru: A site to build a dream home with better amenities is the wish of many. But barring the joy of building a house, the only two dwellers of a locality nestled in the lap of Chamundi Hill in the outskirts of the city, live with anxiety writ large on their face.

This is the pathetic story of residents of Lalithadrinagar (North) where over 500 sites were allotted to the applicants by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) six years ago in 2017-18. While two of the allottees built houses, the larger portion of the layout remains vacant, forcing them to live in fear for several reasons.

Six years have elapsed since the sites were allotted, MUDA has washed off its hands since then, ignoring the basic demands of the plot owners to lead a life like electricity and drinking water supply. As the sun sets, the fear among dwellers rise with an eerie like situation.

The dense growth of weeds and shrubs that occupy the vacant plots has turned into a habitat of reptiles. The residents are of the opinion that the plot owners will make up their mind to build a house only if MUDA responds to their demands for basic facilities.

After the wait for MUDA to provide basic amenities went in vain, two of the allottees built houses, but still the wait for basic amenities continues. For now, they have drawn electricity and water connections from the neighbouring Police Layout.

V. Rangaswamy, who resides in the locality, said: “During the previous tenure of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, I was allotted Site Number: 339 through lottery. I have been constantly writing letters to MUDA since 2022 over the need for basic infrastructural facilities, nothing has fructified. Whenever I complain they issue an acknowledgment and send back with an excuse, not bothering to take note of the grievances. There are 500 sites and two of us have built houses, but live in fear. There are several instances of snakes slithering into our houses and got them rescued with the help of snake rescuers. If at least the electric poles are installed, some more plot owners will build houses here.”

Prakash, a localite, said: “Two water tanks are built here but without water, wondering what was the purpose behind building them. If this is the fate of residential layouts developed by the Government, it would be further difficult to explain the plight. MUDA Officers should act on this at the earliest.”

Narasimhaiah, who regularly goes on evening stroll in Lalithadrinagar with his friends, said: “The people are indiscriminately dumping waste here, thus marring the beautiful environs. The Officials should take stringent measures to prevent the locality from turning into unhygienic place. The long pending demand for basic infrastructural facilities should also be addressed.”