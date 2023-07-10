New Musical Fountain to open soon at KRS

July 10, 2023

Four-time bigger fountain with water jets spewing mist and fire to alluring laser lights

By Vinay Karekura

Srirangapatna: The renovation and restoration of the popular Musical Fountain at Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam are currently in their final stages and a new and uniquely-designed fountain will be thrown open to the public by the end of July.

The fountain is a synchronised water, light and music show that takes place every evening for over an hour — now it is closed due to renovation. The water jets are choreographed to the music and the lights are used to create a variety of patterns and effects. The show is accompanied by a variety of Indian music, including classical, folk and popular songs.

The Musical Fountain is a popular attraction for both locals and tourists. It is a great way to experience the beauty of the Brindavan Gardens and to enjoy a unique and entertaining show.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Abu Farooq told Star of Mysore this morning that the renovation works began in March this year and the total estimate of the project is Rs. 2.6 crore.

“Mumbai-based Green Care Company is implementing the project and we will have a new and captivating musical fountain by July-end,” he said.

The fountain will be illuminated by hundreds of lights, which are programmed to change colour in sync with the music and water jets.

Explaining the features of the refurbished fountain, Abu said that the new set up is four times bigger than the old fountain and it will be a technological marvel. “Earlier, it was a static fountain with a single water movement and now we have a moving fountain with dynamic and aesthetic water spouts like mist, fire and laser,” he said.

“The design that has been adopted here is unique in India and no other fountain has it. The Musical Fountain will be a beautiful and entertaining show that is sure to please visitors of all ages and is destined to be a must-see attraction,” Abu added.

He said that the last time the Musical Fountain was renovated was in 2004. At present, the entry fee for adults at the Musical Fountain is set at Rs. 50 per person, while children are charged Rs. 10 per person. Bus parking is priced at Rs. 100, car parking at Rs. 50, and bike parking at Rs. 20. “There is no proposal to increase the rates,” Abu added.