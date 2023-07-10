Team Mysuru creates traffic awareness to motorists on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

July 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increase in fatal accidents on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, members of Team Mysuru yesterday created traffic awareness to motorists travelling on the Expressway.

Holding placards with messages on safe riding and driving in Kannada and English, Team Mysuru members, who assembled near Manipal Hospital Junction, from where the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway begins, created awareness to the motorists.

Placards with messages such as wear seat belts compulsorily; maintain lane discipline; do not drink and drive; drive and ride carefully on wet roads; do not test speed on roads; roads are not racing tracks; do not push your family members to problems due to negligent driving, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Team Mysuru Convenor Gokul Govardhan said that accidents leading to loss of lives and limbs are taking place daily on the Expressway. “Expert Committee members have inspected the Expressway and have given suggestions pertaining to the measures to be taken up by the NHAI. Also, steps have been taken to put brakes on speed on the Expressway, the main cause for accidents. Hence, motorists on the Expressway should be cautious which can prevent accidents,” he added.

NR Traffic Sub-Inspector Raju and staff Mahesh Pandit and Mahadevaprasad launched the awareness drive. Team Mysuru members Yashwanth, Kiran Jairam Gowda, Anil Jain, Hiriyanna, Sunil, Manjunath, Harish Shetty, Anand, Manohar, Yastish, Sumanth, Jayanth, Manjunath Jaishankar, Chandru, Ravishankar, Sanjay, Manoj, Abhi, Praveen, Ravi, Sahana and others took part in the awareness drive.