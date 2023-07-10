Fountains at Brindavan Gardens getting a modern makeover

July 10, 2023

Russian Fountain, Cauvery Fountain, two smaller fountains undergo change to enhance aesthetics

Srirangapatna: The process of refurbishing, rebranding and redesigning the renowned Brindavan Garden located at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, is now in full swing.

The project, which includes renovation works that were previously suspended due to the election Model Code of Conduct, began in May and is expected to be completed by the end of July as the three-month deadline for the project implementation agency will end then.

Under the supervision of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), the estimated cost of the project — divided into parts — amounts to Rs. 5,38,00,000. One of the notable features of the Garden’s transformation will be the captivating new design of the musical fountain.

Prior to commencing the redesigning work, CNNL engineers extensively studied various water fountains in India and abroad and based on their research, a comprehensive blueprint was prepared.

Earthworks for the project are nearly complete and all previous structures have been demolished to make way for the innovative redesign of the fountain. The new design will feature visually striking water jets that spring forth water synchronised with colourful lights and music.

Junior Engineer Sriganesh told Star of Mysore that the Russian Fountain, the Cauvery Fountain and the two fountains near the ticket counter (one inside and the other outside) are being renovated. The Russian Fountain and the Cauvery Fountain works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 33.65 lakh (Rs. 40 lakh including GST).

Russian Fountain and Cauvery Fountain

Both the historic fountain renovation includes dismantling the existing 25mm tiles and relaying them with plain cement concrete up to 75mm. On top of that, artistic ceramic tiles will be laid. Individual fountains, pipes, plumbing systems and nozzle systems will be new and unique for the Russian Fountain.

Rotating systems for the water to dance, assembly and reconditioning will be taken up and all the old aluminium nozzles will be replaced with new ones that are made of stainless steel for longevity. GI pipes at the top and SS material pipe will be laid below the fountain and to pump the water, a new 7.5-hp Kirloskar motor will be installed, the officer said.

For the Cauvery Fountain, a 10-hp motor will be used to pump water and both the fountains will have attractive LED lightings that will beckon tourists as soon as they enter the Gardens, officers added. While 36 LED lights will give a new look to the Russian Fountain, the Cauvery Fountain will sport 40 LED lights.

A fresh outlook

This is a completely fresh undertaking, involving the redesign and re-imagining of the number of fountains, their types, locations, heights and departure angles. The arrangement of water nozzles is of utmost importance to achieve a visually captivating water choreography for the dancing fountain, enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal.

The refurbishing works are being carried out by Canara Lighting, a Mangaluru-based company renowned for their expertise in architectural lighting systems, landscape design, aquascape fountains and water features.

Garden area renovation

Regarding the upgradation of the Garden area, officers said that the Gardens at South Park are called S1, S2 and S3. Tenders have been called for S1 and S2 and agreements have been finalised. Work will start in a matter of days and the total project cost is Rs. 4,98,00,000. “Two separate agencies will take up the work in a joint venture,” Sriganesh added.

The fountains will undergo restoration incorporating numerous new structural elements and architectural features. “The intention is to introduce a blend of modern technology and artistic aesthetics into the design. The overall concept seeks to harmoniously combine modern art deco pipe fountains with the architectural essence, resulting in an innovative and visually captivating musical fountain,” he explained.