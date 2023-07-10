Air Ambulance service vital for saving lives: MP Sumalatha

July 10, 2023

Dr. C.N. Mruthyunjayappa Adarsha Vaidya Seva Award presented

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish said that Air Ambulance service is vital for saving lives during accidents as we are seeing many accidents on Highways and Expressways across the country.

She was speaking at ‘Dr. C.N. Mruthyunjayappa Adarsha Vaidya Seva’ Award presentation programme organised jointly by Mysuru City and District Unit of Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat and Kadali Mahila Vedike, at Navajyothi auditorium in JSS Women’s College here on Saturday.

Pointing out that the awardee Dr. Shalini Nalwad, Director of International Critical Care Air Transfer Team (ICATT), has been rendering service to the society through Air Ambulance that helps with aero-medical transfer of critically ill patients, accident victims, victims of natural disasters and internal organs, Sumalatha said she was ready to extend full co-operation for the Air Ambulance service.

Noting that Dr. Shalini Nalwad is a native of Mandya, who did her MBBS at JSS Medical College in Mysuru and Post-Graduate degree in Anaesthesia from College of Anaesthesia in Ireland, Sumalatha recalled her own experience of the need of Air Ambulance when her actor-husband Ambarish fell seriously ill in 2014 and was to be airlifted to Singapore for treatment. She further said that Dr. Shalini’s parents, who hailed from Mandya, were known to Ambarish.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Shalini Nalwad said speedy and appropriate treatment can save the lives of many who are in critical condition. But shifting the critically ill in time to a distant Hospital is difficult most of the times and this is where Air Ambulance service helps us a lot.

Noting that one person dies every four minutes either due to accident or critical illness, she said that timely shifting to the Hospital, which is known as the ‘Golden Hour’ can help save the life of 30 to 40 percent of such victims. The speed with which the critical persons should be shifted to the Hospital made her to launch the campaign for Air Ambulance service, she added.

Dr. C.N. Mruthyunjayappa Adarsha Vaidya Seva awardee Dr. Shalini Nalwad and her parents Nagarajappa and Nagamani too were honoured.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, MLC K.S. Naveen, Trustee of Dr. CNM Trust and donor of the award Sudha Mruthyunjayappa, Sharana Sahitya Parishat District President Helavarahundi Siddappa, City President M.G. Sadanandaiah, Kadali Mahila Vedike President Sharada Shivalingaswamy and others were present.

Dr. C. N. Mruthyunjayappa (popularly known as “Dr. CNM” or “Sargur Doctor”) was a man of many talents, interests and passions. A medical practitioner by profession, an environmentalist, plant grafting expert and a philanthropist, Dr. CNM lived a highly principled life and contributed to the society in various ways. He was well-known for his free medical service to the underprivileged, development of rural education, fight against superstitious beliefs and harmful social practices, promotion of Basavanna’s principles and contribution towards environment conservation and plant variety protection. Dr. CNM Trust, a social service organisation, was established in 2018 to carry on the legacy of Dr. CNM.