Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19, News

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish tests positive for COVID-19

July 6, 2020

Mandya: Mandya Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambarish tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, July 6. Confirming the same, she tweeted, “It (test result) is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment,” she confirmed.

“I had developed mild symptoms of headache and throat irritation on Saturday, July 4. I decided to get myself tested as I might have been exposed to COVID-19 during the course of my constituency duties and tours. The results arrived today. It is positive with very mild symptoms and I have been advised home treatment,” she said in a tweet.

The MP sad she was going through the prescribed treatment as per her doctor’s instructions. “By God’s grace, my immunity level is strong and I am confident that I will soon get through this situation with your support,” she said, adding that she had already given the authorities the details of the persons who she might have come in contact with.

“But I would still urge those who have come in contact with me, if you have any symptoms, to get tested immediately. Let’s win the war against COVID-19,” she further said. Sumalatha had been involved in COVID-19 activities in her constituency which has recently seen a spike in the number of cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching