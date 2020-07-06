Three more die of COVID-19 in Mysuru; total deaths eight

July 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After recording five deaths till the evening of July 5, Mysuru reported three more deaths today (July 6) and all the three have been recorded in a single day. With the latest three cases, the total deaths in Mysuru has touched eight. This has been confirmed in the media bulletin released by the State Government today evening.

The latest to lose the battle with the killer virus are all senior citizens who were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Till now, a majority of the death cases that have been reported from Mysuru are either SARI or ILI (Influenza-like Illness).

The deceased were having severe respiratory complications and were under treatment for asthma and cough with phlegm. They were above 60 years of age and hailed from Chamarajanagar, Lashkar Mohalla and Hullina Beedhi in Mysuru.

Before admitting them to the hospital, their throat swab tests were sent to the laboratory for confirmation. They were tested positive for COVID-19 and all the three patients died just a day after the results confirmed that they were positive. While two of them were being treated at K.R. Hospital, one was admitted in a private hospital.

At the K.R. Hospital, the patients were being treated in the exclusive ward for SARI patients. The deaths occurred between Sunday (July 5) evening and wee hours of Monday (1.30 am). The last rites were performed as per protocol and after the consent was obtained from the family members.

Sources in the District Health Department told Star of Mysore that the administration was taking a close look at ILI and SARI cases. “We have been tracking such patients. Recently through the house survey, many were identified and they are being followed up. Right now, everybody with ILI should immediately suspect COVID-19 and come forward for testing and not neglect it, which makes it better for early treatment,” they said.