Emergency Helpline ‘112’: City Cops respond to 11,585 distress calls from January 2023

July 10, 2023

FIRs registered for 597 cases; average response time is five to six minutes

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have promptly responded to a staggering 11,585 emergency calls received on the dedicated ‘112’ Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) from January this year till date, effectively safeguarding lives and properties.

On an average, 112 receives over 65 calls every day and the ERSS teams rush to help the victims within an impressive average time of just five to six minutes and a maximum time of 10 minutes unless there is a serious impediment. The teams respond to Police, fire and disaster-related emergencies and provide assistance on-site.

The ‘112’ helpline service serves as a comprehensive and unified solution for all types of emergencies, akin to the well-known ‘911’ system in the United States of America (USA). Whether it’s through the telephone line or the user-friendly mobile application, it offers a versatile platform to raise SOS alerts in any emergency situation.

No jurisdiction limitation

This robust system is a part of the Government of India’s ERSS initiative, which aims to provide prompt assistance to citizens in times of need. Mysuru City boasts a fleet of more than 20 dedicated ‘112’ service vehicles, operational round the clock, with staff working on rotational shifts.

The ERSS has so far recorded FIRs for 597 cases and after resolving the issue, they provide updates on Twitter via the 112 account. Two officers are present in each emergency service vehicle, constantly patrolling and responding to emergencies. There is no jurisdiction limitation for emergency vehicles and they directly receive information from the City Police Commissioner’s Office.

Upon reaching the incident site, the Police officers diligently assess the situation and initiate necessary actions for resolution. They work closely with the parties involved, providing appropriate guidance and support. In case immediate resolution is not possible, the jurisdictional Police Station is informed, ensuring effective follow-up and investigation. They also convey information to the callers through messages.

Download the app

The 112 app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, offers user-friendly functionality. Users can register by providing their phone number and verifying it through an OTP. The app only requires necessary information such as name, age and location details if the user wishes to register as a volunteer. Additionally, users are prompted to enter emergency contact details to notify a designated person in case of an emergency.

The app’s interface is simple and straightforward, without any unnecessary frills. It features four prominent panic alert buttons at the bottom for fire, medical, Police and other emergencies. A Google Map integration allows users to pinpoint their location using a pin icon.

Panic alert button

When a panic alert button is pressed, the app automatically sends the user’s details, including name, age, emergency contact and location, to local emergency service delivery departments and nearby volunteers.

Simultaneously, it generates an automated call to the State Emergency Control Room (112) and notifies the user’s designated emergency contact. Upon receiving the panic alert, the app traces the user’s location and initiates a call. Even if the user is unable to answer the call, emergency teams will be dispatched based on the location details provided.

The app also offers additional features such as Volunteer and Emergency Inbox, which allow users to track the progress of incidents and the delivery of emergency services. For further assistance, the emergency service cell can be contacted through the website https://ka.erss.in/

There has been an excellent response from the 112 service and from the public. Officers have visited the incident site within five to seven minutes to address the problem. We are actively working towards improving the services of the helpline and organising awareness meetings with the public ensuring wider adoption of the emergency helpline. We are committed to incorporating technological advancements and maintaining a proactive approach to serve the community better. —S. Jahnavi, DCP (Crime and Traffic), Mysuru