Orchestra 181 mesmerises audience with diverse musical extravaganza

July 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In an evening filled with enchanting melodies and captivating performances, ‘Orchestra 181‘ wowed a packed audience at the Jaganmohan Palace Auditorium on July 2.

The versatile orchestra, conducted by the renowned maestros Felix M. Joseph of Mysuru and Ivan Enos of Ooty, showcased a breath-taking range of musical pieces, transcending genres from classical master-pieces to popular to beloved Broadway hits.

‘Orchestra 181’ is an amal-gamation of the Mysore Cha-mber Orchestra and the Nilgiris Ensemble along with The Coonoor Choir. The ‘181’ is the old Highway number between Mysore and Nilgiris, a connection between the two teams. The Concert was dedicated to the Founder of St. Cecilia’s School of Music, late J. Francis Xavier on his 103rd birth anniversary

Orchestra 181 was armed with Violins, Violas, Cellos, Double Basses,Flutes,Clarinet,Trumpet, Trombones, Piano, percussion and Drums. Under the baton of Ivan Enos, the orchestra opened the evening with a solemn rendition of David Rutter’s “Look at the World” as an apt invocation sung by the Coonoor Choir. The powerful notes resonated through the auditorium, stirring emotions and setting the tone for an unforgettable night of music.

Switching gears seamlessly under the baton of Mysore’s own maestro retired Band Master of the Police Bands, Felix M. Joseph, Orchestra 181 transitioned into Classical mode by bombarding the audience with W.A Mozart’s highly energetic “The Shepherd King,” a composition that was well- received in Vienna where it was first performed. This was followed by ‘The Golden Crown’ by Herman which stunned the now already packed auditorium.

The evening continued with a series of carefully selected classical compositions, displaying the orchestra’s exceptional range and virtuosity. The graceful melodies of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Eine Klein Nachtmusik” and the emotional depth of “Orchestra Quartet” and “Air from Norma” left the audience captivated and spellbound.

‘Orchestra 181’ Conductors Felix M. Joseph (left) of the Mysore Chamber Orchestra and Ivan Enos of the Nilgiris Ensemble.

The programme also had three virtuosic solo performances by Mysore’s own Rohin Joseph on the Piano playing Mozart’s “Rondo K485”. The nimble fingered pianist showed that he was not a newbie to the instrument and executed his passages to utmost precision.

Bhavana Bharath, a Western classical vocalist from St. Cecilia’s School of Music, performed Caesar Frank’s celebrated song “Panis Angelicus” and transported the audience to a different world. The 11th standard student has all the makings of an accomplished singer.

Another budding Piano prodigy is Mithuna of Coonoor who belted out Fredrich Chopin’s “Fantasia Impromptu”. Her fingers danced all over the keyboard with careless precision and finesse. Like other youngsters, Bhavana and Mithuna are budding artistes that orchestra 181 is churning out and giving a them platform to showcase their talents.

Maestro Felix M. Joseph returned to conduct French composer François-Adrien Boieldieu’s “The Kaliph of Baghdad,” a highly energetic overture that displayed the colour of the orient from the famed opera by the same name.

The Orchestra didn’t hold on to classical music for too long, they treated the audience with popular Tango by Gerardo Matos Rodríguez called “La cumparsita” followed by “Bella Ciao” from the popular Netflix drama ‘Money Heist.’ The audience immediately responded with a thunderous round of applause and sat there wanting more.

The collaboration between Felix Joseph and Ivan Enos brought an exquisite balance to the performances. The “ABBA Medley” with popular songs such as Mamma Mia, SOS, Dancing Queen, I have a dream and The Winner takes it all were well woven together and had the audiences singing to it.

Orchestra 181 along with The Coonoor Choir concluded the night with a grand finale, bringing the audience to their feet with a triumphant performance of the Broadway classics, transporting the audience to the vibrant world of musical theatre. From the captivating tunes of “The Sound of Music” to the infectious rhythms of “New York, New York” and culminating with “Thank you for the music,” the orchestra along with choir breathed new life into these beloved compositions.

As the final notes reverberated through the auditorium, the crowd erupted in thunderous applause. The orchestra’s ability to seamlessly navigate between different genres and evoke a myriad of emotions demonstrated their dedication to the craft and their unwavering commitment to delivering an extraordinary musical experience.

The concert at the Jaganmohan Auditorium will undoubtedly be remembered as a night of sheer musical brilliance, and Orchestra 181, along with conductors Felix M. Joseph and Ivan Enos, solidified their place as true masters of their craft. More live concerts are the need of the hour to instil values of the arts in the younger generation.

The programme was organised by M. Laxminarayan, President of the Mysore Music Association along with St. Cecilia’s School of Music, Mysore.

The sound and lights were exceptionally handled by Michael Walter of Decibells Acoustics. Mrs. Dierdre of the Coonoor Choir did the introduction of the orchestra and Ms. Rachel Francis proposed a vote of thanks.