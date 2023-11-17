Zero tolerance against terrorism yielded fruits

November 17, 2023

Noted orator Chakravarty Sulibele compares India from 2004 to 2014 and from 2014 to 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted thinker, orator and Founder of Yuva Brigade Chakravarty Sulibele has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is moving ahead with a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

At the two-day lecture and interaction programme organised by Namo Brigade 2.0 Mysuru at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium in the city last evening, Sulibele highlighted various development and pro-people programmes that have been formulated and implemented by the Union Government led by Modi during the last 10 years.

“Terrorism is a curse for any civilised society and India has suffered the greatest pain from this curse. There can be no greater violation of human rights than terrorism, that is why, complete eradication of terrorism is very important to protect human rights. Compare India’s administration for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 with PM Modi’s rule from 2014 to 2023 and you see stark differences where the terror modules have been eradicated now,” he said.

Noting that the NDA government has successfully tackled internal security challenges in the last 10 years, he affirmed that violence has come down substantially in Kashmir, while insurgency in Northeast and Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas has also reduced and the people’s confidence is increasing.

“There has been no major terrorist attack after 2014. All attempts to wreak havoc in the country have been eliminated at the border itself and this Government has ensured that there are no opportunities for terrorists to disturb peace,” Sulibele explained.

Before Modi came into power, CRPF soldiers and other Paramilitary forces were shot at wherever they moved in convoys and camped in places by terrorists, Naxalites and Maoists. “Now, one has to search the Maoists deep inside the jungles and most of the terrorists have gone underground waiting for their favourable Government. Pakistan thinks twice now before plotting against India and that country has been taught a befitting lesson,” he said.

He called upon the audience not to be swayed by anti-social elements who are trying to divide the country on the basis of caste and regionalism. Due to the efforts of several religious and social reformers, India is on its way to become a casteless society, he said.