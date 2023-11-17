MUDA can use Rs. 44 crore for village development: Cabinet

November 17, 2023

State grants approval to use unutilised money from the Rs. 371 crore one-time grant

Bengaluru: In a positive development for Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which has been grappling with irregularities and scams, the State Cabinet that convened in Bengaluru yesterday, approved the utilisation of the remaining Rs. 44 crore from the sanctioned Rs. 371 crore one-time grant allocated by the Government for the development of villages under MUDA.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, announcing the decision during a press meet, highlighted that it is customary for the Government to reclaim unutilised funds granted as a one-time grant to various departments. However, in the case of MUDA, the State Cabinet has granted permission to utilise the unspent amount of Rs. 44 crore for the development of villages under its jurisdiction.

Patil further elaborated that among the 16 matters discussed during the Cabinet meeting, major decisions included granting an extension of the time period for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating all illegal mining cases in the State, including the one related to former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, till June, 2024.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the establishment of 188 more Indira Canteens across the State at a cost of Rs. 154 crore and allocated Rs. 12.24 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras in Food and Civil Supplies Department godowns.