BJP Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru this evening

November 17, 2023

Central Observers Nirmala Sitaraman and Dushyant Kumar Gautam call on BSY

Bengaluru: With the BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled to take place in the State Capital this evening, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, who is elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka and BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived in Bengaluru this noon to take part in the meeting as Central Observers.

The meeting is most likely to elect the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

Upon their arrival at Bengaluru, the two leaders drove to the Dollars Colony residence of senior party leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) and held talks with him.

The new State BJP President and Shikaripura MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Tumakuru Rural MLA Suresh Gowda and party leader G.V. Rajesh were present.