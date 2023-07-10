Parliamentary Panel seeks info on welfare schemes

July 10, 2023

Central Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment holds closed-door meeting in city

Mysore/Mysuru: An 18-member team of the Central Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, who is on a study tour to Mysuru from July 8 to 10, held a closed-door meeting with District and State-level officers of various Departments at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city this morning.

The team is on a study tour to Coimbatore, Ooty, Mysuru and Hyderabad from July 6 to July 11. It is a Parliamentary Committee that is responsible for overseeing the work of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The entire Committee comprises 31 members, 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The current Chairperson of the Committee is Rama Devi.

Sources told Star of Mysore that during the meeting, the Committee members scrutinised the functioning of subordinate offices coming under the parent Ministry. They sought information on specific matters relating to the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, and other weaker sections of society.

The Committee members asked the district officers to ensure that the Centre’s policies and programmes are effectively implemented to promote the welfare of the marginalised communities. They also asked the officers about the challenges faced by them to implement the schemes and made recommendations to improve social welfare.

The team was headed by Chairperson Rama Devi and members Sangeeta Azad, Bholanath, Pramila Bisoyi, Chhatar Singh Darbar, Ranjeeta Koli, Akshaibar Lal, Sumitra Balmik, Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, N. Chandrasegharan, Mamata Mohanta, Narayan Koragappa, Ramji, Anita Bhatt Panda, Krishendra Kumar, Jyoti Kapoor, Marshal Titto and Haokip Kakai.

Officials from Social Welfare Department, Scheduled Tribes Department, Backward Classes Department, Minority Welfare Department and Boards and Corporations coming under the above Departments participated.

Also, welfare schemes rolled out for senior citizens, Safai Karamcharis, sexual minorities and rehabilitation of substance addicts were discussed.

District Social Welfare Officer Ramegowda, District Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Officer Raghavendra and other officials were present.