Backward Classes Welfare Dept. Commissioner inspects hostel facilities

July 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to have first hand information regarding the facilities in student hostels run by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare, Department Commissioner K.A. Dayanand on Sunday paid a surprise visit to a couple of hostels in the city.

Dayanand visited the Women’s Medical and Engineering College Hostel and the Post-Matric Boys Hostel at Bogadi and interacted with the inmates and heard their grievances. He also checked the quality of food.

Dayanand said that there is a high demand for admission to hostels run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department. Pointing out that some hostels are being run from private buildings, he said that measures will be taken to have own buildings for them.

Noting that Mysuru district needs more hostels as students from other districts are coming to Mysuru for studies, he said that Rs. 20 lakh has been released for construction of another hostel block at Bogadi.

The works on the construction of D. Devaraj Urs Bhavan at K.R. Nagar is nearing completion, he said adding that the new Taluk Office in the town will start functioning soon.

Maintaining that the hostels run by the Department are good, Dayanand said that the Wardens must take more care for ensuring maintenance of hygiene, cleanliness and quality of food.

Hostel Wardens Meena, Shivakumar and others were present.