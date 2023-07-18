DC takes stock of sewage discharge into Hebbal Lake

July 18, 2023

Residents complain about lack of maintenance after Lake rejuvenation by Infosys Foundation

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra visited the Hebbal Lake yesterday evening to assess its development and management. Accompanying the DC were officials from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Hootagalli City Municipal Council, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Infosys Foundation and Hebbal Lake Conservation Committee.

The impressive 54-acre Hebbal Lake was revitalised through a substantial investment of Rs. 107 crore by the Infosys Foundation. As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, funds were utilised to restore, enhance and replenish the Lake by blocking channels carrying industrial and commercial waste.

The Foundation collaborated with MCC to incorporate various initiatives and technologies, including the establishment of six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) that efficiently recycle sewage before releasing it into the Lake. These STPs handle over 90 lakh litres of polluted water daily, ensuring the treated water flows back into the Lake.

Following its rejuvenation, the maintenance of Hebbal Lake was entrusted to the Infosys Foundation. Additionally, the Foundation facilitated the development of support infrastructure such as walkways, permanent fence walls, lighting, waste management systems, drinking water facilities, parks and tree covers as part of the Lake rejuvenation project.

During the interaction, Hebbal Lake Conservation Committee Chairman Ravi Kumar informed the DC that the local administration had taken over the Lake’s maintenance. He emphasised that the Lake had been diligently managed thus far and it was crucial for the responsible officials to fulfil their cleanliness duties.

Considering the concerns raised, it was proposed to construct two toilets in the vicinity of the Lake. The DC was informed that while the STP effectively manages sewage flow from several inlets, a major inlet continues to contribute pollution by carrying sewage, plastic and animal waste into the Lake daily. Despite a protective wall to prevent plastic entry, it is noticed that during heavy rainfall and increased water flow, plastic waste still finds its way into the Lake.

To address untreated rainwater inflow, filters have been installed at designated locations. The DC directed the officials to ensure the proper discharge of the other rainwater stream falling under their jurisdiction. Local residents strongly urged the prevention of disposable items like plastic and liquor bottles from entering the Lake. In response, the DC, alongside the officials in charge of local administration, pledged to conduct regular inspections and take necessary actions to address the issue.

Furthermore, caution was given regarding the discharge of chemically mixed water from industries to prevent its entry into the Lake. The DC conveyed this message to the officials, underlining the significance of improved coordination and discipline in managing this matter effectively.