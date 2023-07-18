Works on giving new look to Dasara Expo Grounds by year end: MP Simha

July 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said “With Mysuru selected under Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme to develop theme-based tourist destinations, the works are expected to be launched by the end of this year.”

Speaking to media persons after a meeting held at Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Office in Dasara Exhibition Grounds here this morning, MP Simha said that “Mysuru and Hampi are the only two places in Karnataka to be selected for development under the Scheme. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 80 crore and the works related to the preparations of Detailed Project Report (DPR) are underway.”

In this backdrop, it is intended to give a new look to Dasara Exhibition Grounds to make it a hub of activities throughout the year attracting tourists and locals, rather than organising the exhibition only during Dasara. The DPR will focus on giving impetus to promotion of indigenous products of Mysuru like Mysore Silk, Mysore Betel leaves and Mysore Sandal among several others.

Cultural Centre near M.G. Road

It is also being planned to build a Cultural Centre on 13 acres of land near M.G. Road, followed by giving a further push to organising traditional wrestling bouts, which are all being included in the DPR. The first phase of works of drafting DPR is expected to be completed within 20 days followed by the related procedures to seek the approvals of those concerned, which is expected to consume six months, by the time of which the works will be launched, assured MP Pratap Simha.

About major development works planned at Chamundi Hill, MP Simha said, “Apart from Rs. 45 crore available under Centre’s PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme for Chamundi Hill, the Chamundeshwari temple alone has Rs. 150 crore funds. The available funds should be utilised for developing the shrine in a holistic way.”

Outsiders properties at Ch. Hill

Simha appealed to the Government to buy back the properties of outsiders at the hill top, as there has been a rise in number of people from Bengaluru buying plots at Chamundi Hill and building new structures. Barring those of locals, the properties of outsiders should be bought by the Government itself so that the sanctity of the shrine does not suffer a jolt.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Exhibition Authority G. Rajesh Gowda and other officials were present at the meeting.