Mane Mane Dasara to spread  joy of Nada Habba

September 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is gearing up to spread the joy of Dasara to every household, with its unique concept ‘Mane Mane Dasara’ as the plans are afoot to allocate Rs. 3 lakh to each of the 65 wards here. MCC has been organising ‘Mane Mane Dasara’ for the last four years to an overwhelming response. However, there has been a demand for hike in funds this time, which is expected to be a reality, with the authorities concerned also thinking on these lines.

However, the situation is different now with the decision on making it a ‘Traditional Dasara’ giving a go by to grand plans in the wake of drought in the State. But Mayor Shivakumar has decided to organise ‘Mane Mane Dasara’ with the hike in funds to Rs. 3 lakh. Several cultural and sports competitions will be held along with entertainment programmes, involving locals, as part of this programme.

Mayor Shivakumar said: “We will be celebrating ‘Mane Mane Dasara’ this time, with the Corporators demanding Rs. 5 lakh funds for each Ward. However, we have decided to allocate Rs. 3 lakh to each Wards.”

During the Special Council Meeting related to Dasara last year, the Corporators had demanded for Rs. 5 lakh funds to organise the events to keep the festive spirit in every Wards, instead of restricting the events to the heart of the city. Mayor Shivakumar who acceded to the demand announced to allocate funds to each Wards.

When S.A. Ramdas was the District Minister, ‘Mane Mane Dasara’ was introduced, by involving all in organising the event. Even during the tenure of V. Somanna as District Minister in 2019, funds of Rs. 1 lakh was allocated for each Ward. Rs. 2 lakh was granted last year by sanctioning total Rs. 1.3 crore funds, after the insistence of Corporators in the Special Council Meeting held last year. The permission was given to utilise funds through MCC Zonal Commissioners.

Apart from the funds sanctioned by MCC, some of the Corporators spent additionally from their own pockets to make the event grander in their respective Wards. While some of them kept silent after making preparations in this regard, others didn’t make any attempt to organise the event. Some of the Corporators blamed it on releasing the funds at the last minute, for not chalking out any programmes.

The Corporators, who wanted to ensure development first rather than celebrating Dasara, had also urged for making provisions to utilise the fund for other purposes too. Accordingly, Mayor and MCC Commissioner gave their consent, which resulted in some Corporators utilising the fund for the development works of roads and parks among several other purposes.