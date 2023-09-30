Seemollanghana at Kapila river, Nanjangud
News

Seemollanghana at Kapila river, Nanjangud

September 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, who completed his 36th Chaturmasya Vrata in city, was bid an emotional farewell by a large number of devotee yesterday afternoon.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji went to Kapila river in Nanjangud later and offered bagina along with milk, arishina kumkuma and flowers before performing mangalarati.

The Seer also performed ‘Seemollanghana’ ritual by travelling in coracle decorated by flowers in the river.

The Seer also visited Sri Raghavendra Mutt in the temple town and had darshan of Mrithika Brindavana of Guru Rayaru. With this, Chaturmasya Vrata of the year 2023 undertook by the Seer also concluded on an official note.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching