Seemollanghana at Kapila river, Nanjangud

September 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, who completed his 36th Chaturmasya Vrata in city, was bid an emotional farewell by a large number of devotee yesterday afternoon.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji went to Kapila river in Nanjangud later and offered bagina along with milk, arishina kumkuma and flowers before performing mangalarati.

The Seer also performed ‘Seemollanghana’ ritual by travelling in coracle decorated by flowers in the river.

The Seer also visited Sri Raghavendra Mutt in the temple town and had darshan of Mrithika Brindavana of Guru Rayaru. With this, Chaturmasya Vrata of the year 2023 undertook by the Seer also concluded on an official note.