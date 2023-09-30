Swachhata Pakhwada: Students clean steps to Chamundi Hill

September 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Tourism Day-2023 and Swachh Bharat Mission, Swachhata Pakhwada programme was organised by Tourism Department in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Vidyavardhaka First Grade College, at the foot of Chamundi Hill in city yesterday.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt, who was in city, congratulated the students for participating in the event.

On account of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva,’ students of Vidyavardhaka College cleaned all the steps from the foot of Chamundi Hill to the top and also cleaned the premises of Goddess Chamundeshwari temple, besides disposing the waste. The pourakarmikas of MCC also helped the students.

Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha, Assistant Director Raghavendra, Manager of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) Das, President of Mysore Tourist Guides Association Ashok, MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mruthyunjaya, Revenue Inspectors Shivaprasad and Preethi, Vidyavardhaka Degree College’s Dr. B.S. Sriharsha, Prof. Siddaraju and V. Ramesh, Military Officer Subedar Balwant Singh, cadets of NCC 13 Karnataka Battalion and students of Vidyavardhaka Degree College, all numbering over 150 people participated in the Swachhata Pakhwada programme.