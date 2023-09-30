Doctor found dead in suspicious manner at Kollegal

September 30, 2023

Kollegal: A 28-year-old doctor, serving in the Anaesthesiology Department at the Kollegal Sub-Division hospital, was found dead in a suspicious manner.

Dr. Sindhuja, a native of Chennai, is the deceased. She had completed her MBBS in Chennai and later joined a PG course in Anaesthesiology. As part of the course, she was working at the Kollegal Government Hospital.

Dr. Sindhuja was staying in a rented house near Sri Mahadeshwara Government First Grade College in Kollegal town.

She had maintained a cordial relationship with the doctors and the staff. She left the hospital on Thursday after her duty hours, it is said. Dr Sindhuja did not come to the hospital on Friday morning, Dr. Lokeshwari from the hospital tried to contact her over mobile phone. When she did not receive the calls, a few staffers went to her house, which was locked from inside. The staff broke open the window panes and found her lying on the floor. A syringe, some medicines and a knife were found on the cot, according to the Police.

Dr. Sindhuja’s wedding was fixed for January 2, 2024, it is said. Further action will be taken after Dr. Sindhuja’s family members lodge a complaint, said Dy.SP Somegowda.