‘Our deeds must keep others too happy’

September 30, 2023

Udupi Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji visits City Jail

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji has said, “By nature man is a social animal who cannot live alone, but longs for happiness.”

On the last day of the 36th Chaturmasya Vrata, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji administered Rama Mantra to the inmates of Mysuru Central Prison, after distributing various facilities and free health check-up camp organised under the joint aegis of Lions Club, Rotary Club and Rotary Innerwheel Club, last evening.

“For our personal gains, we tend to trouble others and resort to evil activities, which eventually disturbs peace and leads to crime. Even though such activities snatch the peace of others, we put our happiness over others. We should come out of such a mindset and try to do good that will make others too happy,” advised Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji.

Even if we cannot do good for others, we should not wish bad for them. Such an attitude is called Dharma, which is also preached in Sanatana Dharma. A turning point in the life of Valmiki who was a Beda (hunter) brought a total transformation in him and started chanting ‘Rama Mantra’. Later, he wrote Ramayana and became a most revered Maharshi across the world, which should be a model for others, opined Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji.

“If we chant the name of Rama in our daily life, life will be worthy. The crimes happen knowingly or unknowingly and undergo sentence as per law. When we come out of jail after completing the period of imprisonment, there is a chance to evolve as a purified person, if we regret for the offence committed as per our conscience,” said Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji.

The Seer gave a call to the prisoners to resolve not to take to crime again and lead the life as a good citizen and make efforts to build a crime-free society.

Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison P.S. Ramesh, Office-bearers of Lions and Rotary Innerwheel Clubs and others were present.