Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy | Family members of COVID victims to get Government job: CM

September 30, 2023

Chamarajanagar: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has assured of Government job to a family member of each of the 36 COVID patients, who allegedly died for want of oxygen at Chamarajanagar District Hospital in May 2021 after considering it as a special case. The CM gave this assurance at the progress review meeting held at the ZP Hall in Chamarajanagar recently when Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy raised the issue.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that the family members of 13 COVID victims have been paid Rs.5 lakh each while the family members of 11 other victims have been paid Rs.2 lakh each as compensation. CM Siddharamaiah, who intervened, questioned what action has been taken on the promise of providing Government job to a family member of each of the victims as promised by the Congress then, to which the District In-charge Secretary Manjunath Prasad said that details regarding educational qualifications of the family members have been gathered and a search has been carried out on the jobs available in Departments in accordance with their qualification.

Subsequently, preparations are being made on sending a proposal to the Government in this regard, he added.

Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said Government jobs can be provided considering it as a special case. Acknowledging the Minister’s suggestion, CM Siddharamaiah announced that the Government will consider it as a special case and a Government job would be provided to a family member of each of the 36 victims.