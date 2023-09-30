Vatal Nagaraj calls for ‘KRS Chalo’ on Oct. 5

September 30, 2023

More than 1000 vehicles to be taken in a procession from Bengaluru to KRS dam in Mandya

Bengaluru: Buoyed by the success of Karnataka Bandh call given by several pro-Kannada organisations on Friday, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj has said, “Karnataka which has witnessed two bandhs in one week will witness another mammoth protest on Oct. 5 against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.”

Speaking to media persons, Vatal Nagaraj announced that to further register people’s protest against the decision of the State Government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, several pro-Kannada outfits will take out a procession from Bengaluru and lay siege to KRS reservoir on Oct. 5.”

“A procession will be taken out in more than 1000 vehicles from Mysore Bank Circle in the city at 11 am. People from different parts of the State including Bidar, Belagavi and other places will join the procession. The procession which symbolically represents the participation of entire Karnataka will pass through Kengeri, Bidadi, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Maddur and Mandya before culminating near KRS reservoir,” said Vatal Nagaraj.

The State Government is releasing Cauvery water to TN, by keeping the people in dark. Despite the non-cooperation of the Government, the bandh was a success, said Vatal Nagaraj.